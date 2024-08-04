Southern California is the NFL training camp mecca. Here’s a look at some of the action

Los Angeles and surrounding counties are hosting or have hosted training camps for five NFL teams this year: The Rams (Playa del Rey) and Chargers (El Segundo), the Dallas Cowboys (Oxnard), the Las Vegas Raiders (Costa Mesa) and the New Orleans Saints (Irvine).

NFL training camp fever is in full swing across Southern California.

Rent caps arrived in parts of Los Angeles County.

Chevron, after 145 years in California, is relocating to Texas.

Five training camps are located in Southern California

As the NFL preseason commences for most teams this week, there may not be a better place to watch the march toward the season’s kickoff than in Southern California.

NFL reporter Sam Farmer and photographer Brian van der Brug held their own version of “Hard Knocks,” visiting each camp in a single day. Here’s a peek at their trek for if you’re interested in a similar journey — or if you’re normal and just want to visit one.

As Hank Williams Jr. used to sing, “Are you ready for some football?”

Cowboys contractors hang banners to get ready for fans at the team’s training camp in Oxnard on July 24. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Oxnard is the “second home” to the Dallas Cowboys

A Cowboys billboard just outside town lets guests know that they’re on the right path.

Banners with the faces of star players, and merchandise tents with cups, miniature helmets and other paraphernalia, greet fans en route to the practice field.

The Cowboys have been venturing to Ventura County since the 1970s but didn’t stake their claim in Oxnard until the early 2000s.

Camp runs from July 25 to Aug. 21, with practices open to the public, food and drinks and autograph sessions before the team returns to the Lone Star State.

A coach belts out instructions as Chargers players work out during the first day of training camp. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers receive a new “Bolt” of energy

Farmer and Van der Brug next drove 67 miles from Oxnard to El Segundo and the Chargers’ new summer pad.

The lightning-bolt-shaped practice facility, dubbed “The Bolt,” boasts an equipment room that looks like a sporting goods store, a team auditorium that would rival any IMAX theater and a Wolfgang Puck kitchen that includes a pizza oven made to look like a giant Chargers helmet.

There was also a digital imagery department that allowed for meticulous measurements for perfect-fitting helmets and cleats.

The Chargers are hosting the Rams at a joint practice Sunday at 11 a.m. that is available only to season ticket holders.

The team is offering open practices Monday through Thursday, with tickets available through the team site.

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) signs autographs for fans at the end of the NFL team’s training camp July 27 at Loyola Marymount University. (Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)

A temporary summer home

Farmer and Van der Brug enjoyed a shorter drive to the next spot, Loyola Marymount, which served as the Rams’ temporary home while their new facility is under construction.

Training camp wrapped up Saturday.

The Rams practiced in a smaller venue, having left UC Irvine. LMU, however, allowed for lodging with players able to walk from their rooms to the practice field.

LMU has only one practice field, however, which was lined with bleachers for fans, who signed up online to obtain free tickets. There were fan areas and food trucks and a gentle breeze coming off the ocean.

“Everyone’s trying to get a piece of L.A. because of the weather,” said Maurice Jones-Drew, a former UCLA and NFL running back who’s now a color analyst for Rams radio.

New Orleans quarterback Derek Carr (4) catches the ball during the Saints’ training camp in Irvine. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Saints and Raiders are also in town ... sort of

Initially, the Raiders and Costa Mesa had grand plans for open practices, fan appreciation events, youth clinics and the like. Then NFL stepped in, however, and curtailed that.

Teams are largely free to hold training camps where they want, but what they can’t do is market themselves in the territory of another franchise. The Cowboys are the exception, since they were here long before the Rams and Chargers relocated to L.A. and were grandfathered in.

Another problem for the Raiders was they also didn’t inform the Rams or Chargers they were coming. Those teams each paid more than $600 million in relocation fees to the rest of the league for exclusive rights to the L.A. market.

So even though the Raiders are back in Southern California, someone could drive past the Jack Hammett Sports Complex and not notice they are there. There are a few silver-and-black signs and opaque fencing surrounding the 2½ football fields, but the footprint is discreet.

If the Raiders are low-key about camp, the Saints are downright stealthy. They’re in Irvine for only a year while their facility in Metairie, La., is getting upgraded. They gave the Rams and Chargers a heads up they were coming, and their camp is closed to fans.

While those camps may be closed, check out more information and photos about Farmer’s and Van der Brug’s football tour.

As little as an hour before Suni Lee stood on the third step of the Olympic all-around podium, Jess Graba couldn’t imagine this moment. In December, the coach’s star pupil was “rotting” in her bedroom, mourning the gymnast she used to be and uncertain about the woman she would become after two kidney diseases morphed her body beyond recognition. On the first day of August, Lee was an Olympic all-around medalist again.

