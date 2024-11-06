Trump wins. Control of the House could come down to California. And other results we know so far

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.



Trump won, Republicans took the Senate and control over the House could come down to California

Donald Trump will return to the White House after securing the 270 electoral college votes needed to defeat Kamala Harris, marking an astounding political comeback for a candidate who was criminally convicted and twice impeached.

At his election watch party, Trump claimed he would unite the country despite increasingly demonizing attacks on his critics during the campaign.

“Success is going to bring us together,” he said.

Trump will return to power as Republicans take the Senate majority from Democrats.

But control over the House remains uncertain and could come down to several key races in California that are too close to call. And the outcomes in these pivotal House contests and other downballot races may not be known for days or weeks.

A record 22,595,659 Californians were registered to vote by the Oct. 21 deadline , according to data from Secretary of State Shirley Weber. More than a third of voters across the state (8,280,096) had cast their vote-by-mail ballots as of Nov. 5, Weber’s office reported Tuesday .

But a majority of the state’s registered voters still had to vote in person or get their mail-in ballots postmarked by Nov. 5, meaning the process for counting all those ballots gets stretched out, meaning it can take longer for results to be tallied by county election officials.

As ballots are still being counted, here’s what we do and don’t know about election results in the Golden State and beyond as of early Wednesday. Be sure to check The Times’ live results page for the California election throughout the day to stay up to date on races that matter to you.

You can also check the latest results directly from California’s secretary of state website .

Statewide ballot measures

We’ve been highlighting several key ballot measures, based on feedback from readers about the issues that matter most to them , including housing, homelessness and climate change.

Proposition 4: Support for the ballot measure is leading 58% to 42% as of 5 a.m., according to the secretary of state.

The proposition would invest more taxpayer money into climate resiliency. The proposal calls for billions of dollars to fund water projects, extreme heat and wildfire protection efforts, as well as ways to mitigate sea level rise and air pollution.

Proposition 5: The measure is trailing among the ballots counted so far, with 55.8% voting no and 44.2% voting yes.

The proposal aims to make it easier to approve government funds for housing and public infrastructure by lowering the support threshold from a two-thirds vote to 55%.

Proposition 33: The no votes currently command a wide lead with 61.6% to 38.4%.

The proposal seeks to expand rent control by repealing the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act of 1995. That would allow local municipalities to establish their own rules regulating rent increases.

Proposition 36: The measure appears to be on track of passing, with 70.4% voting yes and 29.6% voting no.

It would impose stricter sentences for repetitive theft and for offenses involving fentanyl. Supporters argue that the tougher penalties are needed to curb theft and the rising use of fentanyl.

Here’s how other state measures are looking as of 5 a.m.



Proposition 2: Issue public education bonds | 56.9% yes, 43.1% no

Proposition 3: Enshrine marriage rights | 61.2% yes, 38.8% no

Proposition 6: Remove slavery exception | 45.1% yes, 54.9% no

Proposition 32: Raise state’s hourly minimum wage from $16 to $18 | 48% yes, 52% no

Proposition 34: Restrict spending by healthcare groups | 51.5% yes, 48.5% no

Proposition 35: Permanently fund Medi-Cal healthcare services | 66.8% yes, 33.2% no

U.S. Senate race

Rep. Adam B. Schiff won 57.4% of the vote and cast himself as a protector of the causes that Californians hold dear while Republicans claim the Senate majority. Republican and former Dodgers All-Star Steve Garvey received 42.6% of the votes.

Competitive House races

We’re tracking election results for all of the state’s 52 U.S. House districts. Ten of the races are competitive, according to the Cook Political Report’s House Ratings. Both parties are defending seats considered toss-ups in the state.

The House will flip if Democrats pick up four seats nationwide. Many of California’s toss-up races, which could decide which party controls the chamber, won’t be called for days or even weeks.

L.A. County races

One of the most closely followed races in this cycle was the county district attorney election between progressive incumbent George Gascón and conservative opponent Nathan Hochman.

Hochman sailed to victory with 61.5% of the vote. At his election party, Hochman repeated promises to strip partisan politics from the district attorney’s office and treat “justice” as his client.

“We will go back to just two things: the facts and the law,” he said.

Measure A is currently leading, with 55.7% voting yes among ballots counted as of 3:47 a.m. The measure would enact a half-percent sales tax to fund homeless services, doubling and replacing the current quarter-percent sales tax in place through Measure H.

With Measure G , voters appear to be deadlocked, with 50.2% voting yes and 49.7% voting no.

Measure G would eventually increase the county Board of Supervisors seats to nine from its current five; add a new county executive position, to be elected by voters; and create an independent ethics commission to root out corruption in county government.

Read more



Today’s top stories

Chris Huang of Los Angeles eyes the price of gasoline before he fills up. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Higher gasoline prices loom over California as state regulators prepare for a crucial vote



The California Air Resources Board is set to vote Friday on a measure aimed at accelerating the state’s transition away from fossil fuels. But many experts say the plan will likely raise gas prices.

The board’s own projections from last year estimated gas prices could rise by up to 47 cents a gallon in 2025. But officials have since backed away from those numbers.

The new owner of one of L.A.’s largest homeless housing portfolios has reduced security and janitorial services



Tenants at the Skid Row properties say conditions have deteriorated and fears of violence have grown since a Beverly Hills developer sharply curtailed the services.

The news marks another setback for city leaders who have tried to provide long-term stability for tenants in the buildings.

California finalized a $122-million opioid settlement with grocery giant Kroger



The payment comes after Kroger struck a deal last year to resolve nearly all the opioid-related claims filed against it.

Kroger did not admit to wrongdoing in the settlement, but it did agree to pay nearly $1.4 billion over the coming 11 years to California and other plaintiffs.

What else is going on



Two people died and several more are missing after two boats capsized off the Northern California coast amid dangerous winds.

A Canadian citizen pleaded guilty after illegally voting in Orange County in 2016.

Several Dodgers members voiced their desire for the team to keep its core intact for next year.

A huge bank pleaded guilty to conspiring to launder money. Business columnist Michael Hiltzik asks: Why weren’t top executives charged?

asks: Why weren’t top executives charged? Grade inflation is spreading from high school to college — and it hurts learning, Editorial Board member Karin Klein writes.

This morning’s must reads

(Lefteris Pitarakis / Associated Press)

Are famous people more likely to die at 27, or does dying at 27 make them more famous? The deaths of celebrities such as Kurt Cobain, Amy Winehouse and Jim Morrison fuel the myth that musicians face an increased risk of death at age 27. Researchers have taken a fresh look at the phenomenon to see what its persistence says about us as a society.

Other must reads



Labubu, a furry toy character with rabbit-like ears and a nightmarish grin, has emerged as the latest retail craze with overnight lines, mall fights and instant sellouts.

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.

For your downtime

Lillie’s Bistro & Garden at the Culver Hotel is among the 25 best restaurants for a Thanksgiving takeout feast. (Lillie’s Bistro & Garden)

Going out



🎸 Pink Floyd veteran David Gilmour talks about nepo babies and deluded baby boomers ahead of his concerts at Intuit Dome and the Hollywood Bowl.

🎭 “Joan,” a new play about the life of comedian Joan Rivers, mixes biography with the comedian’s old stand-up material.

Staying in



A question for you: What’s your favorite political drama or comedy?

Sara writes: “My favorite has to be ‘BrainDead.’ It’s amazingly prophetic and timely. I watched it when it originally aired in 2016 and thought it was wacky and unrealistic. Not so much anymore.”

And Alexandra Le writes: “‘Good Wife!’”

Feel free to email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might be included in the newsletter this week.

And finally ... your photo of the day

Donald Trump supporters wait for his motorcade in Newport Beach on June 8. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s photo of the day is from staff photographer Myung J. Chun from June, when Trump supporters in Newport Beach came out to wait for his motorcade to pass.

Show us your favorite place in California! Send us photos you have taken of spots in California that are special — natural or human-made — and tell us why they're important to you.

