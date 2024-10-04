Your democracy assignment is nearly due. Study up on the election with our voter guides

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.



The Times voter guide is out. Here’s what you need to know

If you’re reading this Friday morning, election day is 32 days away. Of course in California, it feels more like election week thanks to mail-in ballots and voting centers that open ahead of time.

The presidential campaign takes up the most media oxygen, but state and local races tend to hit the closest to home. Despite that, a good share of voters don’t feel confident they’re making the most informed choices on down-ballot races.

Late last year, we asked you, our readers, to help us understand the citizens agenda for the 2024 election , guided by one key question:

Voters cast their ballot in the bustling voting location at the South Pasadena Public Library on March 5, 2024. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

What do you want the candidates to be talking about as they compete for votes?

Hundreds of you took time to thoughtfully weigh in on what you want the people seeking power in your state and cities to prioritize. Some also rated participation (by themselves and others) in local-level democracy.

“There is not enough involvement at local levels,” wrote Mark K. “Politicians seem to be gun-shy about trying to entice more involvement. Are they afraid of their voters?”

We heard from readers across the state and political spectrum, who shared a range of issues they care about. From all that, several key priorities came up, including:



Meaningful solutions to the lack of affordable housing, which many linked to the homelessness crisis

A resounding response to the climate crisis that meets the moment

Finally following through on equitable immigration reform and reasonable border security

The need to overhaul the healthcare system to make it more affordable, while also reaffirming the state’s commitment to reproductive rights

Tackling inflation to alleviate the high costs of living that are driving people out of the state

Protecting and restoring faith in democracy itself

Those issues and more are on the ballot this November, in the form of propositions and political candidates who have plans to address them (or not).

Our election team drew from your responses to help inform some of the Times’ voter guides.

“Our citizen’s agenda responses reflected something we hear and notice from readers regularly — you’re interested in specific topics and areas of coverage that matter to Californians,” Times audience editor Mary Kate Metivier shared. “We decided to try something new: topic-driven guides to races on your ballot. You can find an array of guides on Harris’ and Trump’s views on abortion and housing , as well as guides to the U.S. Senate candidate’s view on immigration and the environment .”

The full slate of guides is now available on The Times website , so it’s a great time to study up!

A good share of readers told us they had not yet researched ballot measures, some adding that there are too many to worry about. Well, here’s your chance.

Let’s start with environmental action to address climate change, which many readers noted is a big concern.

One of them was L.A. resident Sheila S., who views the climate crisis as an existential threat. But she feels the public, political class and press aren’t taking it as seriously as they should.

“Not enough public office holders are doing what’s necessary to adapt to climate change, to reduce heat, Co2 and methane [emissions],” Sheila wrote. “The planet is burning and people are partying.”

crim

Californians could vote to invest more taxpayer money into climate resiliency with Proposition 4 . The proposal calls for billions of dollars to fund water projects, extreme heat and wildfire protection efforts, and ways to mitigate sea level rise and air pollution.

Environmental groups, labor unions, social justice organizations, water agencies, renewable energy companies and the water recycling industry support Prop 4. Its key opponent is the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Assn.

“[The association] estimates that by issuing bonds to pay for the environmental projects, their cost could more than double because of the added interest expense,” Times reporter Melody Petersen explained in her voter guide . “The association said it would be more fiscally responsible to fund the projects without taking on debt.”

Solving the state’s linked housing and homelessness crisis was the most common priority among voters who took our survey.

“We need better ways to address homelessness,” said Tina M. of Murrieta. “We cannot just be a society that tolerates people living in those conditions. The state should offer better and more incentives to developers to build affordable housing for families.”

Voters could move the needle on those crises through a couple election decisions next month.

There’s Proposition 5 , which aims to make it easier to approve government funds for housing and public infrastructure by lowering the support threshold from a two-thirds vote to 55%.

In addition, Proposition 33 seeks to expand rent control by repealing the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act of 1995. That would allow local municipalities to establish their own rules regulating rent increases.

Opponents argue the new rules would worsen the crisis because developers will build fewer homes. Supporters contend keeping rents affordable protects the most vulnerable people from becoming homeless.

“It’s no secret: Rent in California is sky-high ,” Times housing reporter Andrew Khouri noted in his guide. “In 2022, more than 50% of tenant households in the state paid more than 30% of their income on rent and utilities, a level many experts say is a burden on finances.”

Since this is The L.A. Times, the intrepid elections team went all in on local races as well.

Angelenos who noted protecting democracy as a priority this election cycle should take special note of Charter Amendment DD , which would take redistricting away from L.A. politicians and could reshape power in the city for decades to come.

L.A. County voters will also have the power to potentially reshape the government of the most populous county in the nation by expanding the Board of Supervisors . And don’t forget the county district attorney’s race , where incumbent George Gascón could see his progressive agenda rejected by voters in favor of conservative challenger Nathan Hochman.

With over a dozen races for state and national legislative seats, many of you will be deciding who represents your community in Sacramento and the U.S. Congress. Some of these guides may interest you:

State legislature



U.S. Congress



I’d say that’s plenty of homework for all you passionate voters out there. Good luck!

And look out for more election coverage based on your citizens agenda responses in the coming weeks.

Today’s top stories

Lyle, left, and Erik Menendez leave the courtroom in Santa Monica during their trial in 1990. (Nick Ut / Associated Press)

The L.A. district attorney is investigating new molestation evidence in the Menendez murders



More than three decades after Erik and Lyle Menendez killed their parents, the L.A. County district attorney will review what he described as new evidence that the brothers were molested.

The Menendez brothers have spent decades fighting for freedom. Here’s why they suddenly have a chance.

The news comes amid renewed interest in the Menendez murders after Netflix released a drama about the case.

Californians broadly support Prop. 36 to get tough on crime, a new poll finds



One month before the election, a new poll finds 60% of California likely voters favor Proposition 36 to impose stiffer penalties for theft and drug crimes.

The poll also found that support for Proposition 32, which would increase the minimum wage, has fallen below 50%.

What else is going on



This California bill is why people hate Sacramento under Democratic rule, columnist Gustavo Arellano writes.

writes. Melania Trump supports abortion rights. Her husband doesn’t. Columnist Lorraine Ali asks, Will he get her vote?

asks, Will he get her vote? President Biden has limited power to end Israel’s nearly year-old war in Gaza, argues Raphael S. Cohen, director of the strategy and doctrine program at Rand Project Air Force.

This morning’s must read

(KENRYOU GU / Courtesy of Cai Studio)

A Getty PST Art fireworks show caused injuries, so what went wrong? The artist answers. A daytime fireworks display by artist Cai Guo-Qiang at the Los Angeles Coliseum was supposed to be a joyful celebration. Instead falling debris injured a few guests, and the noise and smoke angered nearby residents.

For your downtime

Downtown City Park in Paso Robles. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)

Going out



🍇 Looking for a getaway? Here at 17 things to do in the postcard-worthy town of Paso Robles this fall.

👻 Pet cemeteries, spooky escape rooms, a séance aboard a 1930s luxury liner and more await you this Halloween season.

🎥 “The Outrun,” a Saoirse Ronan tale of alcoholism and rehab, feels more like a montage than a movie, our critic writes.

Staying in



And finally ... a great photo

Today’s great photo is from Kevin Smalley of West Hollywood: Refugio State Beach in Goleta.

Kevin writes: “A camping trip to Refugio State Beach in Goleta, CA, provided tons of rock formations, tide pools, stealthily planted palms, and reliable breathtaking sunsets to photograph. But my favorite shot happened when I sat down near the water’s edge to simply admire the view. A ladybug, seemingly very out of place, was crawling on the sand just barely beyond the grab of crashing waves.”

