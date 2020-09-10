Bobcat fire mushrooms, doubling in size in one day in San Gabriel Mountains

The Bobcat fire burning in the Angeles National Forest swelled overnight as offshore winds pushed the flames east across Highway 39, the U.S. Forest Service said Thursday.

“The fire grew a good bit, even from the afternoon,” Forest Service representative Micah Bell said.

The fire has charred over 23,000 acres, more than doubling in size in a day, and remains at 0% containment . The blaze, which started Sunday above Azusa in the Angeles National Forest, has been updated to a “Type 1” incident to reflect its increasing size and the difficulty of containing it, Bell said.

“A Type 1 team can handle something more complex than a Type 2 team,” he said. “They come with more management personnel, more complex experience.”

The incident management team is made up of interagency, local government and federal officials, Bell said, “so a lot of them know this ground, and they know how things work, which is great.”

Much of the fire’s growth was to the northeast, a relief to previously threatened foothill communities.

Evacuation warnings were lifted for Arcadia residents north of Foothill Boulevard and east of Santa Anita after the city reported that the fire had generally progressed away from Arcadia.

Six areas remain under an evacuation warning : Bradbury, Monrovia, Sierra Madre, Pasadena, Altadena and Duarte, where residents awakened Thursday morning to darkened skies and ash-covered cars.

“It’s absolutely very smoky over here,” said Victoria Rocha, assistant to the city manager in Duarte. “We keep putting out information to residents to stay inside, close your doors and windows, don’t do rigorous activity outside, because the air quality is really tough.”

A smoke advisory remains in effect for most of Los Angeles County and parts of Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District .

The air district’s smoke advisory said that most of the Southern California region would be affected by smoke, with the highest readings of fine-particle pollution — tiny lung-damaging particles known as PM2.5 — in areas closest to the Bobcat and El Dorado fires.

Smoke blowing in from Northern California “may also contribute to widespread elevated PM2.5 concentrations,” the air district said, but due to shifting winds, the effects of the smoke “will be highly variable in both space and time.”

And although red flag warnings in the area have been canceled, Rocha said officials in the foothill communities were urging residents to stay vigilant to fire danger and the possibility of evacuation.

“We get a sense that everyone is well-prepped and ready,” she said, “and we’re just going to stay in that hold pattern until we’re told otherwise.”

A total of 652 personnel have been assigned to the Bobcat fire, one of several wildfires raging up and down the West Coast.

Orange skies blotted out the sun in the Bay Area on Wednesday, while the town of Big Creek, Calif., has been devastated by flames . In Northern California and Oregon, tens of thousands of residents have been forced to abandon their homes .

At the scene of the Bobcat fire, air tankers, including a DC-10, “were able to make several drops of fire retardant on the southwest portion of the fire to reinforce and strengthen previously applied fire lines,” the Forest Service said Wednesday, and more resources are on their way.

All 18 California National Forests are closed, and road closures include the 2 Freeway east of La Cañada-Flintridge to Islip Saddle, and Highway 39 at Canyon Entrance Station.

Firefighters don’t expect to have the Bobcat fire contained for at least a month.

On Thursday morning, Bell described a hazy mixture of marine-layer fog and smoke in the air.

“I’m southeast of the fire looking up at it,” he said. “I just can barely see the top of the mountains right now.”