Voters head to the polls across Southern California on a rainy election day

Voters across Southern California braved the rain Tuesday morning to cast their ballots in a midterm election that will determine the balance of power in Congress, abortion access and who will lead the nation’s second-largest city.

The mood leading up to election day has been one of consternation, with voters grappling with inflation, a scandal that has roiled Los Angeles City Hall and acts of political violence — most recently the assault on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband — that have left them on edge.

Turnout for the midterm vote — the halfway point of a president’s four-year term — is historically much lower than for a presidential election. The sizable shift to vote-by-mail ballots during the pandemic changed how many Californians participate in elections and means that it can take longer to tally votes than it has in past years.

As of late Monday, about 5.1 million mail-in ballots had been returned in California. About 51% were from Democrats, 28% coming from Republicans and 21% from independents or those who identify with another political party, according to election data reviewed by the consulting firm Political Data Intelligence.

Historically, many Republicans have voted by mail. However, that dynamic changed dramatically in 2020, when then-President Trump and others spread baseless allegations of mail ballot fraud. Now, experts say, Republicans are more likely to vote in person on election day.

It’s unclear how the rain will affect turnout. Los Angeles County hasn’t had a wet election day since 2008.

A storm originating from the Gulf of Alaska is expected to peak Tuesday before tapering off Wednesday into scattered showers, according to the National Weather Service. The system could dump 1 to 3 inches of rain on lower elevations in L.A. County and 2 to 3 inches in mountain areas.

A flood watch is in effect through Tuesday evening for portions of L.A. County, including the Antelope, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys. The rain has the potential to create flash flooding, rockslides and debris flows in recent burn areas.

The Republican Party of Orange County sent out an email Monday recommending members vote as soon as possible to avoid getting stuck in the rain.

“Election day lines are long and typically one to two hours long. Don’t risk getting caught waiting in the rain to cast your ballot,” the email says.

In an effort to make voting easier, people in L.A. County can get free bus and train rides to polling places on Tuesday.

Congressional races across Southern California have been tightening in the past week, particularly in coastal Orange County districts where Reps. Katie Porter and Mike Levin are seeking reelection.

In Los Angeles, polling in the race for mayor also tightened significantly in the final week, with Rick Caruso, a billionaire businessman and developer, cutting into Rep. Karen Bass’ lead with the help of tens of millions of dollars’ worth of attack ads against her.

The race has been largely overshadowed by a scandal that began with a leaked audio recording of three L.A. City Council members and a labor leader making racist remarks last year during a discussion about redistricting.

Voters in Los Angeles are also being asked to decide several propositions, including Proposition 1, which would explicitly protect the right to abortion in the state, and the future leadership of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

In that race, retired Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna is battling incumbent Alex Villanueva, who has frequently clashed with the L.A. County Board of Supervisors during his tenure.

Times staff writer Grace Toohey contributed to this report.