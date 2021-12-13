Here’s the list of 2022 Golden Globe nominations: live updates

With the Golden Globes still under a cloud following months of controversy, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. forged ahead Monday, unveiling its nominations for the year’s achievements in film and television, even though its customary star-studded telecast presenting the awards has been scrapped for 2022.

The embattled group of international journalists that hands out the Globes has been struggling to get back in Hollywood’s good graces since a February Times investigation revealed the association had no Black members and detailed allegations of financial and ethical lapses within the group. In May, NBC pulled the plug on the telecast, saying the HFPA needed time to deliver “meaningful reform.”

In the months since then, the HFPA has overhauled its bylaws, added 21 new members, including six who are Black, and hired a new chief diversity officer. Still, studios, networks and stars continue to hold the group at a distance, casting doubt on just how meaningful this year’s Globes will be. While the HFPA is set to hand out its awards Jan. 9 in a yet-to-be-determined ceremony, it is unclear at this point whether anyone will actually be on hand to accept them.

The nominees for the 2022 Golden Globes are set to be announced Monday beginning at 6 a.m. Pacific.

