The 2023 Grammys are back in Los Angeles: Here’s how to watch Sunday’s awards show

Music’s biggest night is back in Los Angeles after the pandemic upended the last few ceremonies.

Sunday’s 65th Grammy Awards marks a welcome return to familiar form for the annual awards show. Attendees will make their way to Crypto.com Arena in downtown L.A. for a night of performances, and certainly snubs and surprises.

In 2022, the Grammys were held for the first time at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in April, months later than its usual spot. The year before that, the Grammys opted for a pandemic-conscious show “in and around” the Los Angeles Convention Center, walking distance from the then-Staples Center.

With Beyoncé leading the pack with the most nominations — and with “Renaissance” considered a shoo-in for album of the year — here’s what to know about Sunday’s show.

What time is the ceremony and how can I watch?

The 65th Grammy Awards will air live at 5 p.m. Pacific on CBS and will be available to stream on Paramount+. Viewers can also watch the show on CBS.com and the CBS app for free with a TV provider sign-in.

Before the Sunday evening ceremony, the Recording Academy will stream its Premiere Ceremony pre-show live on its YouTube page and on live.grammy.com at 12:30 p.m. Pacific. The pre-ceremony stream will announce the winners for the non-televised categories.

Who is hosting?

Trevor Noah appears at the 63rd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. ( Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)

Comedian Trevor Noah is returning for more Grammys goodness as he hosts the awards show for a third consecutive year. Noah’s Grammys hosting gig comes months after he bid farewell to Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” after seven years.

“It has also been interesting because of the journey. The first one was [during] COVID-19, and it was a completely different way to make the show. And then the next one was in Las Vegas because of the restrictions [in Los Angeles], and that was a different type of show,” he said in a December interview with Billboard. “Now it’s exciting [because] it’ll be the first one for me back in L.A. — that’s hopefully not just normal, but different for the right reasons.”

Who is nominated?

The 65th Grammys have plenty of promise for pop divas Beyoncé and Adele, who led this year’s nominations with nine and seven nods, respectively. Both singers are nominated for the evening’s top prizes, including the marquee record of the year category. And they’re in good company. Here’s the full list of nominees, along with Times critic Mikael Wood’s predictions.

Beyoncé, Brandi Carlile and Adele (Chris Pizzello, Jordan Strauss / Invision via AP; Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images)

Other artists nominated for multiple categories include Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Brandi Carlile, Mary J. Blige and Harry Styles.

Who is performing?

Grammy nominees set to take the stage Sunday to perform their hits include Carlile, Blige, Styles, Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy and “Unholy” duo Kim Petras and Sam Smith.

Sunday’s show will also feature a handful of tribute performances honoring Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie and rapper Takeoff, who all died in 2022.

Migos members Takeoff, left, and Quavo at the 2019 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Pres)

Singer Kacey Musgraves will pay tribute to Lynn with a performance of “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt will come together to sing McVie’s “Songbird.”

Lastly, Quavo will team up with Maverick City Music to perform “Without You” in remembrance of his nephew and collaborator Takeoff.

The Grammys will also celebrate 50 years of hip-hop with a historical segment featuring some of the genre’s most iconic names.

Big Boi will be among the performers for the 65th Grammys’ celebration of 50 years of hip-hop on Sunday. (Robb Cohen / Invision / Associated Press)

Performers for the segment include Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, Missy Elliott, Future, Lil Wayne, Method Man, Nelly, Queen Latifah and many others. See the list of performers here.

LL Cool J will introduce and perform in the segment, co-curated and produced by Questlove.

“For five decades, hip-hop has not only been a defining force in music, but a major influence on our culture,” said Harvey Mason Jr., chief executive of the Recording Academy. “Its contributions to art, fashion, sport, politics and society cannot be overstated. I’m so proud that we are honoring it in such a spectacular way on the Grammy stage. It is just the beginning of our yearlong celebration of this essential genre of music.”

Who’s presenting?

Viola Davis will be a presenter at the 65th Grammy Awards. (Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)

The Grammys stage won’t be for nominated artists only as this year boasts a varied lineup of presenters — ranging from Hollywood talent to a Beltway figure.

Previous Grammy winners Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo and Shania Twain will present their music peers with awards Sunday. Additionally, Viola Davis will join Dwayne Johnson, James Corden and Billy Crystal to bring Hollywood star power to this year’s ceremony.

Davis and Crystal are both nominees. If the “Woman King” star earns the award for the audio recording of her memoir “Finding Me,” she will join the elite club of EGOT winners. Crystal is in the running for best musical theater album for “Mr. Saturday Night.”

First Lady Jill Biden will also be in the house to present an award on Sunday night.