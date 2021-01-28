21 culture picks: Samuel L. Jackson, Tina Fey, ‘Weird Al’ and Amanda Gorman

Variety shows with Tina Fey, Jennifer Hudson, Jon Hamm and Aisha Tyler, plus a Pulitzer Prize-winning modern opera and a Jon Robin Baitz play reading with Marisa Tomei and Bobby Cannavale lead our weekly list of streaming arts this weekend. Here’s the rundown of online concerts, theater, art and other culture for your viewing consideration, all times Pacific.

“Theatre Alive! A Virtual Celebration to Benefit School Theatre”

Tina Fey, Samuel L. Jackson, Wayne Brady, Audra McDonald, Jennifer Hudson and “Glee” star Amber Riley take part in this year’s Educational Theatre Foundation gala fundraiser. Nia Vardalos and John Stamos host. 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Free; donations accepted for the Thespian Relief Fund. educationaltheatrefoundation.org

“Festpocalypse”

“Weird Al” Yankovic, Jon Hamm, Aisha Tyler, Margaret Cho, Christopher Guest, Eddie Izzard, Jane Lynch, Kumail Nanjiani, Bob Odenkirk and David Cross, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, the Kids in the Hall and “SNL” alums including Fred Armisen, Dana Carvey and Rachel Dratch lend their talents to this virtual variety show presented by SF Sketchfest. 5 p.m. Saturday; available through Monday. $20 and up. sfsketchfest.com

“prism”

Los Angeles Opera streams composer Ellen Reid’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 2018 musical fable about the psychological effects of sexual assault. Contains nudity and depictions of sexual violence. Available through Feb. 7. Free. laopera.org

“The Homebound Project”

Sting performs and Amanda Seyfried appears in a new installment of this play-reading series benefiting the charity No Kid Hungry. Available through 4 p.m. Sunday. $10 and up. homeboundtheater.org

“Films.Dance”

Dancers from around the world star in this new series of short dance films curated by L.A.-based Jacob Jonas the Company and co-presented by the Wallis in Beverly Hills and the Soraya in Northridge. Available anytime on demand, with new episodes dropping each Monday. Free. films.dance

Amanda Gorman

The young Los Angeles poet who stole the show at President Biden’s inauguration discusses her work in a profile from the “PBS NewsHour” arts-and-culture series, “Canvas.” Available anytime. Free. allarts.org

“Three Hotels”

Oscar winner Marisa Tomei and Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale star in a reading of Jon Robin Baitz’s two-hander about the disintegration of a marriage. Available through Saturday. Free; donations accepted for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. broadwaycares.org

“Holocaust Remembrance”

Musicians from New West Symphony are joined by pianist Daniel Vnukowski and Jerusalem String Quartet for works by Brahms, John Williams and others. 3 p.m. Sunday. $25; season pass, $160. newwestsymphony.org

“L.A. Omnibus: Lost in Translation”

Syrian American spoken-word artist Omar Offendum takes the stage at Royce Hall in the fourth entry of this showcase for local artists presented by the Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA. 7 p.m. Thursday. Free. cap.ucla.edu

“Mother of Bravery”

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra’s all-digital season continues with a program dedicated to new works by composer Derrick Spiva Jr., who also performs. 6:30 p.m. Friday; available on demand afterward. Free. laco.org, youtube.com, facebook.com

“Reimagining the Museum: Repatriation and Ruin”

The Hammer Museum in Westwood explores ethnographic collecting practices and the legacy of colonialism in this live program that features documentary and experimental films plus a panel discussion. Noon Sunday, with some portions of the program viewable online through Feb. 7. Free. hammer.ucla.edu

“The Fall of the House of Usher”

The Philip Glass opera based on the classic Edgar Allan Poe terror tale is re-imagined as a fable about a young immigrant girl being detained at the U.S. border in a new partly-animated film commissioned by Boston Lyric Opera. Available for a seven-day rental beginning Friday. $20. operabox.tv

“Sunday Funday: A ‘You’re the Worst’ Reunion”

Play-PerView reunites original cast members Aya Cash, Chris Geere, Desmin Borges and Kether Donohue and series creator Stephen Falk in a virtual get-together that includes a live table read of an episode of the irreverent FXX sitcom. 3 p.m. Sunday through Feb. 4. $20 minimum suggested donation, with proceeds going to Feeding America. play-perview.com

New Original Works Festival 2020

REDCAT wraps the 17th edition of this annual showcase with world premieres from dancer-choreographers DaEun Jung and Genna Moroni and theater artists Maria Garcia and Samantha Mohr. 8:30 p.m. Thursday; repeats 8:30 p.m. Friday and 3 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday. $12, $15. redcat.org

“Hi, Are You Single?”

A gay man with cerebral palsy tries his luck on the dating scene in a filmed-before-a-live-audience staging of writer-performer Ryan J. Haddad’s autobiographical solo show; presented by Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company of Washington, D.C., in association with L.A.-based Iama Theatre Company. Available on demand from 9 p.m. Sunday through Feb. 21. $15, $30. woollymammoth.net

“You’ve Got Mail: Catalina Island’s Mail Carrier History”

The Catalina Island Museum presents this hour-long Zoom program exploring the early days of mail delivery on the island. 11 a.m. Saturday. $5. RSVP at catalinamuseum.org

National YoungArts Week+

The virtual edition of this annual showcase for aspiring artists, musicians, writers, performers and filmmakers continues and concludes a classical music performance (5 p.m. Thursday), a visual-arts exhibition (5 p.m. Friday) and selected readings (5 p.m. Sunday). Free. RSVP at youngarts.org

“RW Quarantunes: A Musical Celebration to Benefit Center Theatre Group”

Surprise celebrity guests perform live from their homes in this fundraiser on Zoom. 5 p.m. Friday. Free; donations accepted. ctgla.org

“Charles Phoenix: Addicted to Americana”

The humorist and pop-culture enthusiast celebrates all things cool, kooky and kitschy in this livestream event presented by the Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center at Cal State Long Beach. 6 p.m. Saturday. $25. charlesphoenix.com

“Stories From the Violins of Hope”

The Braid (formerly Jewish Women’s Theatre), the Los Angeles Jewish Symphony Chamber Players and Temple Isaiah mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day with a live theatrical event inspired by the program to restore musical instruments that once belonged to Holocaust victims and survivors. 2 p.m. Sunday. $36 per household. the-braid.org

“Blood/Sugar”

Local theater artist Diana Wyenn explores living with diabetes in this multimedia-enhanced autobiographical solo show. Available anytime. $9.99 for a 72-hour streaming period. dianawyenn.com, vimeo.com

Our recurring coronavirus-era arts-viewing recommendations are posted every Thursday.