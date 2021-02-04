Here’s the full list of 2021 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations

The nominations for the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Thursday by Lily Collins (Golden Globe-nominated for “Emily in Paris”) and Daveed Diggs (“Snowpiercer”) on @sagawards’ Instagram after a buggy and awkward start.

Diggs had a moment of delighted surprise when his co-host announced he had been nominated for the award for an actor in a limited series or television movie for “Hamilton” (sadly, he was unable to reciprocate the laurels for Collins, as her show “Emily in Paris” was shut out in the noms, as was her film “Mank” — except for lead Gary Oldman — in one of the bigger snubs and surprises of the morning). Diggs’ was the only nod for “Hamilton,” though his fellow Tony winner for the Broadway version, Leslie Odom Jr., did receive a SAG nomination for his supporting work in “One Night in Miami.”

The late Chadwick Boseman was expected to receive noms for lead performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and possibly for his supporting work in “Da 5 Bloods.” He not only picked up both, but also two more as part of those nominated ensembles, for four nominations overall.

Olivia Colman nearly matched Boseman’s feat with three nods across film and TV — as supporting actress for “The Father” and two for her work in “The Crown.”

Leading the film entries with three apiece were “Ma Rainey” (adding one for lead actress Viola Davis) and “Minari,” which picked up honors for lead actor Steven Yeun (“Walking Dead” fans can celebrate what is apparently the first major acting nomination to go to one of the show’s alumni after leaving it) and supporting actress Youn Yuh-Jung. “Trial of the Chicago 7" and “Da 5 Bloods” also collected three, including stunt ensemble honors. Interestingly, neither “Tenet” nor “Birds of Prey” made the cut in the stunt category.

In television, “The Crown” and “Schitt’s Creek” both cleaned up with five nominations, while “Ozark” received four. The three nods for “Dead to Me” include both lead actresses (Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini). The five nominees for female actor in a drama all come from either “Ozark” or “The Crown.”

Among newer shows, “Ted Lasso” received nods for comedy ensemble and lead Jason Sudeikis, and “Bridgerton” rode its runaway recent popularity to two, for drama ensemble and lead Regé-Jean Page (start swooning now). “The Queen’s Gambit” scored for lead Anya Taylor-Joy and Bill Camp, though not for Marielle Heller’s memorable work as the protagonist’s adoptive mother.

SAG, however, did not repeat the Golden Globes’ shocking omission of Michaela Coel for “I May Destroy You” or the Emmys’ snub of Bob Odenkirk for “Better Call Saul” (which also got an ensemble nomination).

The 27th SAG Awards ceremony is scheduled to air Sunday, April 4, on TNT and TBS, with an encore to follow immediately on TNT. The show is to be reimagined as a one-hour special; no host has been announced.

And the 27th SAG Award nominees are:

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Minari”

“One Night in Miami”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Steven Yeun, “Minari”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Amy Adams, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Chadwick Boseman, “Da 5 Bloods”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Jared Leto, “The Little Things”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman , “The Father”

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

Helena Zengel, “News of the World”

Outstanding performance by a cast in a drama series

“Better Call Saul”

“Bridgerton”

“The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Ozark”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Outstanding performance by a cast in a comedy series

“Dead to Me”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries

Bill Camp, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mulan”

“News of the World”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7"

“Wonder Woman 1984"

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series

“The Boys”

“Cobra Kai”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Westworld”