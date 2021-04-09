What’s on TV This Week: ‘The Nevers’ on HBO, the Capitol riot on ‘Frontline’

SUNDAY

The docuseries “The People v. the Klan” tells the story of a Black mother’s quest for justice following the lynching of her teenage son in Mobile, Ala., in 1981. 6 and 7 p.m. CNN

Oscar winner Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”) discusses his grandfather’s time as a POW in the Pacific theater during WWII on a new episode of “My Grandparents’ War.” 8 p.m. KOCE

A new mother wants her baby back, baby back, baby back in the thriller “Beware of the Midwife.” With Mouna Traoré and Raven Dauda. 8 p.m. Lifetime

“Promising Young Woman,” “Nomadland” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” are among the nominees for best film at “The British Academy Film Awards 2021,” a.k.a. the BAFTAs. 9 p.m. BBC America

The mean streets of Victorian-era London are no place for a lady. But these ladies have superpowers in “The Nevers,” a dark new fantasy series from Joss Whedon. With Laura Donnelly, Ann Skelly and Olivia Williams. 9 p.m. HBO

A new installment of “The Food That Built America” pulls back the foil on the classic TV dinner. Careful, it’s hot. 9 p.m. History Channel

Prepare to be “Shameless”-less as this darkly comic drama about one seriously dysfunctional Chicago family ends its 11-season run. William H. Macy stars. 9 p.m. Showtime

The real-life tale of demonic possession that inspired the 1973 chiller “The Exorcist” is retold in the special “The Exorcism of Roland Doe.” 9 p.m. Travel Channel

“The Princess Bride’s” Cary Elwes and “Arrested Development’s” Judy Greer lend their voices to a new “Family Guy.” 9:30 p.m. Fox

“The Great Food Truck Race” rolls into Fairbanks as its Alaska-set season concludes. With host Tyler Florence. 10 p.m. Food Network

MONDAY

Auto racing’s Danica Patrick goes “Running Wild With Bear Grylls” through Utah’s Moab Desert in this new episode. 9 p.m. National Geographic

The documentary “Down a Dark Stairwell” on “Independent Lens” reexamines the case of a Chinese American police officer who fatally shot an unarmed Black man in Brooklyn in 2014. 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

Elderly couples share their secrets for maintaining a long-term relationship — separate houses, perhaps? — in the docuseries “My Love: Six Stories of True Love.” Anytime, Netflix

“The Crown’s” John Lithgow and journalist Maria Hinojosa research their family histories on a new “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” 8 p.m. KOCE

“The Good Wife’s” Alan Cumming guest stars as a top-tier criminal profiler on a new episode of the procedural drama “Prodigal Son.” 9 p.m. Fox

Community and what it means to everyday folks in various corners of these United States are explored in the documentary “Our Towns.” 9 p.m. HBO

“Frontline” breaks down the politics and personalities behind the shocking Jan. 6 mob attack on the U.S. Capitol building in “American Insurrection.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Country music’s finest pay tribute to one of rock ’n’ roll’s founding fathers in the special “Skyville Live: Jerry Lee Lewis.” 10 p.m. CMT

WEDNESDAY

What comes around goes around in a second season of the social media-inspired reality competition “The Circle.” Anytime, Netflix

Oscar winner Jamie Foxx plays a single father working his teenage daughter’s last good nerve in the new sitcom “Dad Stop You’re Embarrassing Me.” Anytime, Netflix

A bereaved family takes to social media seeking leads in the killing of a young woman in a 2006 gang-related shooting in Riverside in the documentary “Why Did You Kill Me?” Anytime, Netflix

A leopard can’t change its spots — or can it? Find out in the episode “The Leopard Legacy” on a new “Nature.” 8 p.m. KOCE

“Nova” profiles women working to shatter glass ceilings in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics in “Picture a Scientist.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Don’t forget the Motor City! A couple fixes up fixer-uppers in a rundown Detroit neighborhood in the new home-renovation series “Bargain Block.” 9 p.m. KOCE

THURSDAY

“Downtown Abbey’s” Jessica Brown Findlay takes up residence in somewhat less-desirable digs in the 2020 haunted-house tale “The Banishing.” Anytime, Shudder

All men must die: “Game of Thrones’” Nikolaj Coster-Waldau plays an insurance investigator probing a suspicious death in the 2019 thriller “Exit Plan.” Anytime, Crackle

A British spy (“Preacher’s” Dominic Cooper) is up to his ankles in intrigue in Cold War-era Berlin in the new espionage drama “Spy City.” Anytime, AMC+

The new reality series “Wahl Street” gets up close and personal with movie star, entrepreneur and former rapper/underwear model Mark Wahlberg. Anytime, HBO Max

“Younger” ain’t getting any younger. This comedy starring Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff moves from cable to a streaming platform for its seventh and final season. Anytime, Paramount+

One of the sassier stars of “Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta” decamps to the Sunshine State in the new reality series “Joseline’s Cabaret: Miami.” 10 p.m. WE

FRIDAY

You had to be a “Big Shot,” didn’t you? John Stamos plays a disgraced college basketball coach who gets a gig at an all-girls prep school in this new comedy-drama. Anytime, Disney+

The inspiring documentary “The Year Earth Changed” surveys the positive effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had in restoring a bit of balance to the natural world. David Attenborough narrates. Anytime, Apple TV+

Dun-dun-dun duuuun! “Great Performances” revisits the Philadelphia Orchestra’s groundbreaking 1973 goodwill trip to China in “Beethoven in Beijing.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Oscar winner Viola Davis (“Fences”) owns the spotlight on a new installment of the occasional series “OWN Spotlight.” 10 p.m. OWN

Vanessa the vampire slayer is back in business as “Van Helsing” kicks off its fifth and final season. Kelly Overton stars. 10 p.m. Syfy

“The Sound of Music’s” Julie Andrews and country music legend Dolly Parton are among the “Women of Wonder” profiled on a new “Beyond the Canvas.” 10:30 p.m. KOCE

Kevin Bacon shows our hostess the ropes before she goes wine tasting with Gabrielle Union on back-to-back episodes of “Doing the Most With Phoebe Robinson.” 11 and 11:30 p.m. Comedy Central

SATURDAY

Flora and fauna spend 24 hours doing what comes naturally in their respective habitats in the nature series “One Wild Day.” 8 p.m. BBC America

The covetousness is conspicuous in the new thriller “Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story.” With Rose Rollins and Serayah. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Will she choose that old crush or the sensitive hunk who’s been right in front of her this whole time? We shall see in the TV movie “Right in Front of Me.” Janel Parrish stars. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

