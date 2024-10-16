14 of the most creative and unique tacos to try from the 101 Best Tacos guide
There is arguably no dish that occupies more space in Southern California’s food scene than the taco. From puestos and food trucks to fine-dining institutions, you’ll find them listed on just about every menu, regardless of cuisine.
In the Food team’s inaugural guide to the 101 best tacos in Los Angeles, we placed an emphasis on traditional options — already an intimidatingly broad field — that trace their roots across Mexico, such as Tijuana-style queso tacos crowned with a scoop of creamy guacamole or pit-roasted lamb barbacoa that hails from Hidalgo.
Get to know Los Angeles through the tacos that bring it to life. From restaurants to trucks to carts and more, here’s 101 of the city’s best.
But we also felt called to highlight a few outliers, tacos that blend styles, draw inspiration from L.A.’s expansive dining cultures or otherwise challenge our assumptions of what this dish can look and taste like. From al pastor-style fish to oxtail and chicken shawarma, here are 15 creative and unique tacos to try from the 101 best tacos guide.
Poseidon taco at Evil Cooks
Chicken shawarma taco at X’tiosu Kitchen
Lobster taco at Del Mar Ostioneria
Beef and pickle taco at Escuela Taqueria
Sweet potato taco at Guerrilla Tacos
Several of the OG tacos that earned Guerrilla Tacos a Bib Gourmand nod from the Michelin Guide in 2019 are still on the menu. The hard-shelled Pocho with ground chuck is a tribute to the “gringo”-style tacos that Avila ate as a kid, but the best option on the permanent taco menu is the sweet potato that veers into Peruvian and Mediterranean flavors with rounds of buttery, skin-on sweet potato, crispy corn, slightly sour feta cheese, chopped scallions and a thick, nutty almond-cashew chile sauce. It’s a symphony of textures composed with a Gustavo Dudamel-level of culinary prowess.
If I’m being honest, I love the lomo saltado taco just as much as the sweet potato. It bulks with juicy strips of marinated steak, roasted potatoes, sauteed red onions and tomatoes, aji verde and finely chopped cilantro on a fatty, char-spotted flour tortilla. It’s available only seasonally, so don’t skip one if you see it on the menu.
Gringo taco at La Tostaderia
Chicken taco at MidEast Tacos
Oxtail taco at My 2 Cents
Fish al pastor at Simón
Jackfruit tinga taco at Socalo
Media luna at Bee Taqueria
Smoked kanpachi taco at Holbox
Short rib taco at Kogi BBQ
Mushroom tinga taco at Tiendita
Eat your way across L.A.
Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.