14 of the most creative and unique tacos to try from the 101 Best Tacos guide

There is arguably no dish that occupies more space in Southern California’s food scene than the taco. From puestos and food trucks to fine-dining institutions, you’ll find them listed on just about every menu, regardless of cuisine.

In the Food team’s inaugural guide to the 101 best tacos in Los Angeles, we placed an emphasis on traditional options — already an intimidatingly broad field — that trace their roots across Mexico, such as Tijuana-style queso tacos crowned with a scoop of creamy guacamole or pit-roasted lamb barbacoa that hails from Hidalgo.

Get to know Los Angeles through the tacos that bring it to life. From restaurants to trucks to carts and more, here’s 101 of the city’s best. Read the guide

But we also felt called to highlight a few outliers, tacos that blend styles, draw inspiration from L.A.’s expansive dining cultures or otherwise challenge our assumptions of what this dish can look and taste like. From al pastor-style fish to oxtail and chicken shawarma, here are 15 creative and unique tacos to try from the 101 best tacos guide.