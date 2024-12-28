Our 12 most popular recipes of the year

Newsletter You are reading our Cooking newsletter Sign up to get a taste of Los Angeles — and the world — in your own home and in your inbox every Friday Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

It’s easy to fall in love with a recipe. Maybe it’s a dish you can rely on for a quick and easy dinner. Or it’s something that comes to mind whenever you’re in the mood to celebrate.

I tend to repeat recipes like a favorite song, sometimes returning to the same dish multiple times a week. I must have made former cooking columnist Ben Mims’ California veggie sandwiches at least 100 times.

And I have cherished recipes that I associate with specific friends and events. For potlucks, there’s this roasted potato salad I’ve been making since former L.A. Times Test Kitchen director Noelle Carter shared the recipe in 2008. And this onion chili crisp dip from Mims is a hit at every party and tailgate.

If you need a little inspiration for your new favorites, here’s a rundown of our most clicked-on recipes of the year. They range from a versatile soup you can eat for breakfast, lunch or dinner, to a nonalcoholic version of the espresso martini.

Roman-Style Chickpea Soup With Bulgur by Michelle Huneven

Panes Con Pollo by Karla Vasquez

Diep Tran’s Creamy White Beans in Lemongrass Coconut Broth

Okra Gumbo by Michael Twitty

Rashida Holmes’ Macaroni and Cheese Pie

Mary Sue Milliken’s Fennel and Herb Grilled Ribs

Salvadoran Sopa de Res by Karla Vasquez

Highly Likely’s NA-spresso Martini

Moroccan Chickpea Tagine by Steve Sando

Osteria Mamma’s ‘Midnight Spaghetti’

Nonna’s Meatball Sandwich by Owen Han

Kismet’s Breakfast-Lunch-Dinner Soup

And in addition to our most popular recipes, we’re sharing some of our staff favorites below.

Salpicón de Res

Reporter Cindy Carcamo’s favorite recipe is this Salvadoran minced beef salad. She writes: “To me, it’s the ultimate comfort food because it reminds me of home. Eating this dish takes me back to warm summer days in Chatsworth, where I grew up after my Guatemalan family settled in the U.S. My mom and aunties made a similar Guatemalan version of this savory and citrusy dish, which is a surprisingly light and perfect weekend meal, sitting poolside with my family in the Valley.”

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 55 minutes. Serves 4 to 6.

(Katrina Frederick / For The Times)

Rashida Holmes’ Macaroni and Cheese Pie

Assistant Food Editor Danielle Dorsey’s favorite recipe is also one of the most popular of the year. Rashida Holmes makes a macaroni and cheese pie at Bridgetown Roti, her Caribbean American pop-up turned restaurant earlier this year. It has an irresistible crust, and there’s cheese sauce in every nook and cranny of the noodles. Holmes uses curry powder and a specific blend of five cheeses that includes pepper Jack, Gouda and Parmesan.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 1 hour, 15 minutes. Serves 10 to 12.

(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Marinated Feta With Spice-Roasted Tomatoes and Grapefruit

Kismet chefs Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson shared a few recipes from their new cookbook “Kismet: Bright, Fresh, Vegetable-Loving Recipes.” In what may not seem like an obvious combination, Kramer and Hymanson pair sweet roasted tomatoes and fresh grapefruit with creamy marinated feta. The savory fruit salad recipe is one of Deputy Food Editor Betty Hallock’s favorites.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 40 minutes. Serves 4

(Catherine Dzilenski / For The Times)

Dunsmoor’s Lowcountry Risotto

Another of Hallock’s favorites is the Lowcountry risotto from Dunsmoor, Brian Dunsmoor’s Glassell Park restaurant. The recipe requires you to make both a shrimp paste and shrimp stock, but both are more than worth the extra effort.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 2 hours, 30 minutes. Serves 6 to 8.

(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Pasjoli’s Ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Last year, I declared that Dave Beran’s grilled cheese sandwich, known as the Croque Matthieu at his Santa Monica restaurant, is the best grilled cheese sandwich in the universe. I stand by this statement. It has the simplicty of jambon beurre, the decadence of French onion soup and the thrill of a great grilled cheese, all in one sandwich. And even when I make it at home, it still tastes like the best grilled cheese sandwich in the universe.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 2 hours, 25 minutes. Makes 2 (7-inch) sandwiches.

(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)