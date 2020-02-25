Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
The Bucket List: We ranked the best fast-food fried chicken in Los Angeles

By Jenn HarrisStaff Writer 
Feb. 25, 2020
5 AM
After a long day at work, a bucket or a box of fried chicken, eaten ripped open on a kitchen counter scattered with plastic cutlery, crumpled paper napkins and packets of hot sauce, is car-to-table dining at its finest.

There are dozens of fast food restaurants pushing poultry in Los Angeles, but which is best? This week, Jenn enlists the help of Food columnist Lucas Kwan Peterson, the Power Rankings king, to help rank five fast-food chicken spots. The two embarked on a fast-food crawl across the city to eat at Jollibee, KFC, Popeyes, Krispy Krunchy and Church’s Chicken. They were rewarded with bellies full of chicken and a hankering for raw kale and Pepto-Bismol. Which was crowned the official, undisputed, best-in-the-universe fast-food fried chicken? Watch this week’s episode to find out.

Jenn Harris
Jenn Harris is a senior writer for the Food section and is also the fried chicken queen of L.A. She has a BA in literary journalism from UCI and an MA in journalism from USC. Follow her @Jenn_Harris_.
