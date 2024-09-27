Advertisement
Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Ohtani’s rare feat, Sierra Madre’s smart bears

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.
Did you read about the smart bears of Sierra Madre, California’s big lawsuit against Exxon Mobil and what Californians can now store in their Apple Wallet? Then take this week’s News Quiz.
(Times staff and wire photos)
Adam Tschorn..
By Adam Tschorn
Los Angeles Times
Welcome to the first Los Angeles Times News Quiz of fall, where the scent of pumpkin spice is wafting and the riffed-from-the-headline questions are fluttering about like autumnal foliage.

I hope you enjoyed last week’s look back at the stumper quiz questions from the first 37 weeks. (Based on the numbers so far, most of the stumpers still stumped most of you on the second time around.)

How to do "fall" in L.A., according to a guy from Vermont ILLUSTRATION BY SUSANA SANCHEZ / L.A. TIMES.

How you can tell it’s fall in L.A., according to a guy from Vermont

From heat-map red to Dodger blue, L.A.’s autumnal colors are there if you just know where to look.

Sept. 22, 2022

This week we’re back to quizzing you on the stories that appeared in The Times (online and in print) over the last seven days.

This time around, they include the latest milestone achieved by Dodger phenom Shohei Ohtani (he’s appeared in the News Quiz so often he deserves some kind of recognition for that, am I right?), the smart bears of Sierra Madre, Kathy Bates’ new CBS series with an old name and two recently filed lawsuits: one against Exxon Mobil and one against Jeff Bezos’, fiancée Lauren Sánchez.

Photo of Tony Hawk on a background of colorful icons including a TV, dog, book, bike, pizza and more

How to have the best Sunday in L.A., according to Tony Hawk

The Birdman’s perfect Sunday takes wing with a doughnut and a cup of joe, winds down with a whiskey and includes skate park visits, smash burgers and cemetery strolls in between

Sept. 20, 2024

If you’ve kept up on the news of the week you should ace this quiz with flying colors. Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.

Adam Tschorn

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn is a former small-town newspaper editor, game-show question-and-answer man and fashion scribe who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007. He currently covers a wide range of pop-culture topics with a focus on cannabis culture. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism, he feels perfectly suited to looking at things, asking “why?” and writing down the answers.

