Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Ohtani’s rare feat, Sierra Madre’s smart bears

Welcome to the first Los Angeles Times News Quiz of fall, where the scent of pumpkin spice is wafting and the riffed-from-the-headline questions are fluttering about like autumnal foliage.

I hope you enjoyed last week’s look back at the stumper quiz questions from the first 37 weeks. (Based on the numbers so far, most of the stumpers still stumped most of you on the second time around.)

This week we’re back to quizzing you on the stories that appeared in The Times (online and in print) over the last seven days.

This time around, they include the latest milestone achieved by Dodger phenom Shohei Ohtani (he’s appeared in the News Quiz so often he deserves some kind of recognition for that, am I right?), the smart bears of Sierra Madre, Kathy Bates’ new CBS series with an old name and two recently filed lawsuits: one against Exxon Mobil and one against Jeff Bezos’, fiancée Lauren Sánchez.

If you’ve kept up on the news of the week you should ace this quiz with flying colors. Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.