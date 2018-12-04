Authorities in Butte County revised the Camp fire death toll to 85 after investigators determined that, in three cases, human remains collected in multiple bags belonged to a single individual.
Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said investigators had identified 43 victims.
For weeks, hundreds of searchers scoured 18,000 structures destroyed by the blaze looking for human remains, going over some areas more than once. Honea advised residents who head back to their neighborhoods in coming days to call the sheriff’s office if they find bones or bone fragments.
Over the last few weeks, some Paradise evacuees have made a Best Western hotel home. They didn’t know each other before the fire, though they lived in the same small town for years and frequented the same haunts.
They have formed a little community at the Corning hotel around the waffle maker during breakfast, passing one another in the elevator and lounging in the lobby,
Around the table, they trade stories of dodging embers and feelings of guilt. Together, they try to make sense of the tragedy that unites them.
As a series of rainstorms begins to move across the state, officials in areas recently scarred by wildfires are on high alert for potential mudslides and flash flooding.
The National Weather Service issued a warning of possible flash flooding in three counties in Northern California in advance of a storm expected to arrive late Wednesday.
Forecasters predict the second in a series of three storm systems this week could drop more than an inch of rain on the Camp fire burn area in Butte County; the Carr, Delta and Hirz fires burn areas in Shasta County; and the Mendocino Complex fire scar in Lake County.
U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke returned to Paradise, Calif., on Monday, saying the cost of California’s worst fires would probably be in the billions and that care would have to be taken in rebuilding the city.
“When we rebuild, having a frank discussion whether it’s appropriate to rebuild every place is an important part of the equation,” he told the Associated Press in an interview.
Authorities are coming to terms with the possibility that the search for victims of the Camp fire might never be complete and that some human remains won’t ever be recovered.
“Is it possible that there could be a circumstance where someone was completely consumed by fire and therefore we wouldn’t have something that we could collect? I would say it is within the realm of possibility, unfortunately,” Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said Monday.
“There’s nothing easy about this. This is just an unprecedented situation,” he added.
The first of three storm systems expected in wildfire-ravaged Butte County, Calif., dropped a smattering of rain Tuesday. Forecasters predicted about an inch of precipitation, saying the relatively weak system would sputter out by early Wednesday.
But a stronger storm will roll in late Wednesday, bringing with it the potential for debris flows and up to 3 inches of rain through Thursday night.
The Butte County Emergency Operations Center has prepared for the rain by clearing drainage culverts of debris, said Matt Gates, public information officer for the Paradise Police Department.
Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea on Monday released the names of 16 more people who died in the Camp fire.
The death toll from California’s worst fire jumped to 88, with 203 people still missing, officials said.
Authorities released the the latest of names after notifying the victims’ next of kin.
The death toll from California’s worst fire jumped to 88 on Monday with 203 people still missing, officials said.
Searchers have spent the last two weeks combing through the remains of Paradise, where much of the city was burned in the Camp fire.
Officials said Monday that they had covered a good portion of the city. It’s been a grim task, with most of the remains being found as just bones or bone fragments.
Officials say a mountain lion tracked by researchers probably died in a wildfire that tore through Southern California communities and wilderness areas.
The Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area tweeted Monday that there's been no signal from the GPS collar on the young mountain lion dubbed P-74 since Nov. 9. That's the day the Woolsey fire swept into the central part of the Santa Monica Mountains northwest of Los Angeles.
P-74 was a male born last year.
As of Sunday night, the number of people missing stands at 296 in California’s worst wildfire on record.
The Butte County Sheriff’s Department said the death toll was at 85. Searchers spent the day looking for remains in the Paradise area, where 14,000 homes were lost in the Camp fire.
The number of missing has been going down as officials connect with people whose names are on the list. As of last week, it topped 1,000.