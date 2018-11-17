President Trump landed at Beale Air Force Base in Yuba County on Saturday before heading to Butte County to tour the devastation from the Camp fire.

Trump will tour fire-ravaged areas in and around the community of Paradise in Northern California before heading to Southern California in the afternoon. The Camp and Woolsey fires combined have killed more than 70 people, burned more than 250,000 acres and destroyed more than 10,000 structures. More than a thousand people are still reported as missing.