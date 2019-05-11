Advertisement
  • Newsletter
  • Newsletters

Lotsa hot chicken

May 11, 2019 | 8:00 AM

The top food stories from this week at the Los Angeles Times:

Hot chicken migrates from Nashville, Tenn., to Los Angeles.
Hot chicken migrates from Nashville, Tenn., to Los Angeles. (Lale Westvind / For The Times)

IT CAME FROM NASHVILLE

Advertisement

Jenn Harris goes into the history of L.A.’s fixation on hot chicken, including a list of where to get the stuff in this town.

Treat Mom — or yourself — to a brunch of, clockwise from top left, a savory egg pancake, a smoked salmon sando, cinnamon crunch buns and sweet waffles.
Treat Mom — or yourself — to a brunch of, clockwise from top left, a savory egg pancake, a smoked salmon sando, cinnamon crunch buns and sweet waffles. (Dylan + Jeni / For The Times)

IT’S BRUNCH TIME

Genevieve Ko and Ben Mims provide some recipes for Mother’s Day, including waffles, cinnamon crunch buns and sandos.

From Sushi Bar: Counterclockwise from bottom right: smoked albacore, giant clam, sesame green tea frozen cookie, chu toro and shima-aji.
From Sushi Bar: Counterclockwise from bottom right: smoked albacore, giant clam, sesame green tea frozen cookie, chu toro and shima-aji. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

SPEAKEASY OMAKASE

Patricia Escárcega sits down at the sushi counter at Sushi Bar, a tiny restaurant-within-a-restaurant in Encino.

A lunch spread at Jon & Vinny's in Brentwood includes the Roman Gladiator pizza, mozzarella sticks, grilled chicken and rigatoni with broccolini.
A lunch spread at Jon & Vinny's in Brentwood includes the Roman Gladiator pizza, mozzarella sticks, grilled chicken and rigatoni with broccolini. (Silvia Razgova / For The Times)

SEQUEL DINING

Bill Addison reviews the second iterations of Petit Trois and Jon & Vinny’s, from chefs Ludo Lefebvre, Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo.

Chef Magnus Nilsson in front of his famous root cellar at Fäviken.
Chef Magnus Nilsson in front of his famous root cellar at Fäviken. (Robert Gourley / Los Angeles Times)

THE END OF FÄVIKEN

Amy Scattergood reports from Sweden on why chef Magnus Nilsson has decided to close his world-class restaurant Fäviken (check out the video here).

Food Bowl 2019 is here. Tickets for our month-long food festival are on sale for the hundreds of events happening across the city, including a day-long Chef Conference with chefs Suzanne Goin, Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Michael Cimarusti; plus a pizza festival. Go to lafoodbowl.com for a calendar, plus links for tickets. We hope you’ll join us for #31daysoffood.

Our 101 Restaurants We Love list for 2018 is out. The list incorporates restaurants and trucks from around Los Angeles and Orange County, in alphabetical order (no rankings this time). Plus there’s a bonus list of 10 classic restaurants.

Check us out on Instagram at @latimesfood.

And don’t forget the thousands of recipes in our California Cookbook recipe database.

Feedback? We’d love to hear from you. Email us at food@latimes.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement