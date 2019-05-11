Lotsa hot chicken

Food Bowl 2019 is here. Tickets for our month-long food festival are on sale for the hundreds of events happening across the city, including a day-long Chef Conference with chefs Suzanne Goin, Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Michael Cimarusti; plus a pizza festival. Go to lafoodbowl.com for a calendar, plus links for tickets. We hope you’ll join us for #31daysoffood.