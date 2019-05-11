Lotsa hot chicken

The top food stories from this week at the Los Angeles Times:
IT CAME FROM NASHVILLE
IT’S BRUNCH TIME
Genevieve Ko and Ben Mims provide some recipes for Mother’s Day, including waffles, cinnamon crunch buns and sandos.
SPEAKEASY OMAKASE
Patricia Escárcega sits down at the sushi counter at Sushi Bar, a tiny restaurant-within-a-restaurant in Encino.
SEQUEL DINING
Bill Addison reviews the second iterations of Petit Trois and Jon & Vinny’s, from chefs Ludo Lefebvre, Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo.
THE END OF FÄVIKEN
Amy Scattergood reports from Sweden on why chef Magnus Nilsson has decided to close his world-class restaurant Fäviken (check out the video here).
Food Bowl 2019 is here. Tickets for our month-long food festival are on sale for the hundreds of events happening across the city, including a day-long Chef Conference with chefs Suzanne Goin, Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Michael Cimarusti; plus a pizza festival. Go to lafoodbowl.com for a calendar, plus links for tickets. We hope you’ll join us for #31daysoffood.
Our 101 Restaurants We Love list for 2018 is out. The list incorporates restaurants and trucks from around Los Angeles and Orange County, in alphabetical order (no rankings this time). Plus there’s a bonus list of 10 classic restaurants.
