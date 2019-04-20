Food Bowl is coming

The top food stories from this week at the Los Angeles Times:
YOUR GUIDE TO FOOD BOWL
Food Bowl, our monthlong food festival in May, is almost here. We have some tips for how to strategize and make the most of all the pop-up dinners, classes, tours and parties.
A LIFE DEFINED BY FOOD
Gustavo Arellano reflects on his dying mother’s life through the food memories the two share. To honor her, he shares the recipe for her Zacatecas-style capirotada, the classic Mexican bread pudding dessert for Lent.
PASS THE VEGETABLES
Food writer Adeena Sussman checks in with some Los Angeles chefs to create a vegetable-driven meal for the Passover Seder.
PLATES WITH NO BOUNDARIES
Restaurant critic Patricia Escárcega finds that Mei Lin’s Nightshade restaurant in the Arts District is not always perfect, but it’s always interesting.
KIBBEH FOR DAYS
Restaurant critic Bill Addison considers Akkad Mediterranean & Iraqi Grill, a casual, an all-day restaurant in a Glendale strip mall serving Iraqi specialties not often found in restaurants locally or nationally.
CALIFORNIA SAKE
Emily Timberlake discusses sake with Yoshihiro Sako, the sake brewer behind Den Sake Brewery in Oakland.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO EVERYONE
Food writer Amy Scattergood decided to make a list of her nine favorite birthday cakes in Los Angeles. Thank you, Amy.
