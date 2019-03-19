Essential California: Some curious donations to Los Angeles' district attorney

“In the 1950s, my father transplanted his passion from Chihuahua to L.A. He was a firefighter. His family held vast land ownership in Chihuahua. Yet his dream was to come to America! And he did. Becoming a naturalized citizen, marrying his first love, a gal from New Mexico, and setting up home in Boyle Heights. Neighbors I remember were from Russia, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Mexico, Japan, Belgium, Germany, Spain and Italy. On Brooklyn Avenue the air was filled with the scents from Jewish delis and bakeries. I was showered with coins and pinched cheeks by bearded grandpas on their way to temple on St. Louis. Best of all were our weekly shopping trips with our father to fresh meat markets, truckloads of fresh fruits, and my favorite stop, Paddy’s Egg Shack on Soto where Wabash starts and is today the freeway. Saturday mornings I was put on Paddy’s counter and given mouth-watering root beer barrel candies. Paddy and my father would discuss all things baseball. He played in Latin American leagues before coming to California. He played, managed, coached and umpired municipal teams. Our second homes were baseball fields all over L.A. After work my dad would take us to Belvedere Park practices, then a swim at the public pool with his team and all their kids. Weekends we’re spent exploring the back trails of Elysian Park and countless others where he played. We were warned to stay away from the hobos hopping off and on trains running through the hills behind Hazard Park. We plucked cattails and chatted up the hobos despite the warning. The grassy hills of Hazard Park were the very best for rolling down in the city. We had massive picnics, ice cream trucks and fountains to get soaked in! Every park was an amazing adventure!”