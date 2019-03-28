Essential California: How a couple worked charter school regulations to make millions

Clark and Jeanette Parker of Beverly Hills have cast themselves as selfless philanthropists, telling the California Board of Education that they have “devoted all of our lives to the education of other people’s children, committed many millions of our own dollars directly to that particular purpose, with no gain directly to us.” But the couple have, in fact, made millions from their charter schools. Financial records show the Parkers’ schools have paid more than $800,000 annually to rent buildings the couple own. The charters have contracted out services to the Parkers’ nonprofits and companies and paid Clark Parker generous consulting fees, all with taxpayer money, a Times investigation has found. Presented with The Times’ findings, the Parkers did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Read Part 1 of a three-part series this week. Los Angeles Times