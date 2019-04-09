Essential California: Felicity Huffman and other parents agree to plead guilty in college admissions scandal

”When I was a kid growing up in Sacramento during the ’50s, my family would often take ‘Sunday drives.’ These would sometimes take us all the way to Lake Tahoe via the old Highway 40, which was a narrow and treacherous route over the Sierra at Donner Pass. A mountain on one side and a frighteningly steep ravine on the other. I remember quite vividly the rusted-out hunks of cars down the ravine that hadn't made it. On the trip back, we had to jockey with an endless stream of logging trucks that hogged the road. It was always a scary trip.”