Essential California: This is not about the Mueller report

Times writer Gustavo Arellano’s mom is his culinary north star. Her food was a defining feature of his upbringing — particularly capirotada, the layered bread pudding that’s the de facto Mexican dessert for Lent. She would only make it this time of year, and he writes that “this spring, I dug through my freezer and found a small bag of capirotada, from a batch my mom made two years ago. I don’t think I’ll ever eat that one, though, because it’s from the last batch Mami ever made. She is about to enter hospice, with weeks to live.” Los Angeles Times