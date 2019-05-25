Essential California week in review: Group home failed its ‘most vulnerable’ children

“But we always knew that the key to telling Casa Libre’s story would be the firsthand accounts of those who had lived there. These are young migrants who have struggled with homelessness, abuse, trauma and poverty and who might understandably shy away from the publicity that an L.A. Times story could entail. We found several who were ready not just to tell their stories but to allow us to use their names in our report. Their willingness to do so made this story possible.”