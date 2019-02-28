Today: Who Are You Calling a Liar?

In his public testimony before Congress, Michael Cohen described a culture of rampant criminality and nonstop lying around President Trump, the man he once protected as a personal lawyer and “fixer.” He suggested that Trump had skirted or violated federal banking, tax and campaign finance laws, and he indicated that some of those actions already are under criminal investigation. On the other hand, he batted down several — how shall we say? — colorful allegations about Trump. But he issued a dark warning at the end: “Given my experience working for Mr. Trump, I fear that if he loses the election in 2020 there will never be a peaceful transition of power.” The hearing, and its aftermath, reflected a sharp partisan divide: While Democrats seemed prepared to use the testimony as a road map to future investigations, Republicans continued to hammer away at the credibility of a man headed to prison, in part for lying. Trump’s response: He called the hearing “fake” and said Cohen “lied a lot.”