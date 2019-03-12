Today: Boeing Faces More Pressure

An unfolding investigation. Skittish passengers. Nervous investors. As authorities try to determine what caused a second crash of a Boeing 737 Max aircraft, the company is facing increased pressure. The Federal Aviation Administration on Monday issued a statement of confidence in the safety of the 737 Max, and several U.S. airlines have expressed support for the aircraft. On the other hand, China, Indonesia and Ethiopia are among those that have grounded their fleets of Boeing’s most successful and newest model, and Jim Hall, a former chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, said, “Boeing should put safety first and ground this aircraft.” Half a dozen safety experts interviewed by The Times cautioned that almost no cause of the Ethiopian Airlines accident can be ruled out, including pilot error or terrorism. Investigators hope to analyze information from the jetliner’s event data recorder and cockpit voice recorder, which were found at the crash site. Boeing is being sued by dozens of victims’ families over last year’s Indonesian Lion Air disaster involving a 737 Max.