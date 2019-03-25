Today: After the Report on Mueller's Report, So Many Questions

Of the many allegations made by federal prosecutors in the college admissions scandal, one stands out: Someone is said to have paid $6.5 million to get his or her children into elite schools. But the identities of that parent and which schools were involved remain a mystery — a sign that there is still much more to come. Meanwhile, as the scandal generates headlines, regular students are finding out whether they’ve been accepted to college. Damion Lester Jr. of South L.A. is one of them. He will graduate as class valedictorian at George Washington Preparatory High School in June and has gotten into UC Davis and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas so far — even though he and his family don’t have the kind of money needed for college.