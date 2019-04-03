Today: Money to Bern

Bernie Sanders has put to rest any suggestion that the movement behind him has faded since his first run for president: His campaign announced that he had raised $18.2 million from 525,000 donors — most of them under age 39 — in the first quarter of 2019. By comparison, Sen. Kamala Harris’ team says she’s raised $12 million from 138,000 donors nationwide, while South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg is said to have brought in some $7 million from more than 158,000 donors. The fundraising announcements are part of several events in recent days that have begun to shape the contours of a presidential race that has already veered in some unexpected directions. Perhaps the most unexpected would be a significant primary challenge to President Trump, who enjoys overwhelming support among the GOP. Still, some Republicans are considering the idea.