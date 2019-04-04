Today: Car Chases and the Border Patrol

As Homeland Security secretary, Kirstjen Nielsen oversees not only the Border Patrol but also wide array of other resources to secure the nation from threats. With President Trump threatening to close the border with Mexico and the Border Patrol’s largest holding area overwhelmed, she is once again in the spotlight. In many ways, Nielsen embodies a paradox: She’s succeeded in holding onto her job, despite numerous reports that Trump had decided to fire her, but has done so by becoming the public face of policies that haven’t worked as planned — and in some cases have backfired.