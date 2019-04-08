Today: The Nielsen Paradox Comes to an End

President Trump has long criticized Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, even as she defended his administration’s policy of separating thousands of migrant children from their families on the southern border and carried out the most sweeping changes to U.S. asylum policy in decades. That made her somewhat of a paradox in the revolving doors of the White House. But on Sunday, after a meeting at the White House, Trump tweeted that Nielsen, one of the few remaining women in his Cabinet, was leaving. Nielsen’s resignation letter soon followed. The departure comes just days after Trump blindsided Homeland Security officials by withdrawing the nomination of a career official to head Immigration and Customs Enforcement, because Trump wants to go “in a tougher direction.” In the meantime, Trump tweeted that Kevin McAleenan, the head of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency, would become acting secretary — but experts say that might not comply with the law.