Today: Trump's Retreat to the Border

For the better part of a week, President Trump threatened to close the U.S. border with Mexico, warning of a crisis of incoming migrants and drugs. But after Republicans in Congress called those threats an economic disaster in the making, the president has backed away. Instead, “we’re going to give them a one-year warning, and if the drugs don’t stop or largely stop, we’re going to put tariffs on Mexico and products, particularly cars.” But GOP lawmakers have already begun to push back on that idea too, just as they did this week on Trump’s renewed call to repeal Obamacare. What to do? Perhaps a change of scenery will help. The president will make a trip to California today, to raise campaign funds in L.A. and to visit the border town of Calexico. The administration is touting a stretch of border fence he is visiting in Calexico as “a newly completed section of the promised border wall.” In fact, during Trump’s time in office no new sections of wall have been completed on the border.