Today: Who’s Behind Huawei?

In the swirling heart of a distant galaxy, 55 million light-years from Earth, lies a supermassive black hole with a mass 6.5 billion times greater than that of our sun. Its powerful gravity bends the fabric of space and time around it. Matter around it moves so fast that it gets superheated to hundreds of millions of degrees. And now, scientists have captured an image of the very edge of this object. It is the first picture ever taken of a black hole. So, how did they do it?