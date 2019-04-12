Today: Assange Under Arrest

For more than a decade, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange cultivated an image as a hacker-hipster out to expose official wrongdoing. For nearly seven years, he lived in Ecuador’s embassy in London, hoping to avoid authorities. On Thursday, that came to an end, as Ecuador said it had had enough and British police arrested a disheveled Assange at the request of the United States. The Justice Department says Assange has been indicted in connection with a computer hacking conspiracy with former U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning. It is not clear whether Assange would face additional U.S. charges; the seven-page indictment does not cite WikiLeaks’ role in the release of hacked Democratic Party emails during the 2016 election. As for the reaction of President Trump, who repeatedly praised Wikileaks during his campaign stops: “I know nothing about WikiLeaks,” he said on Thursday. “It's not my thing."