Today: And the Democratic Platform Will Be …

For all the complexity that being president of the United States entails, winning the job often comes down to a simple, singular idea: “Are you better off than you were four years ago?” “It’s the economy, stupid.” “Make America great again.” Though it’s still early, the many Democrats in the race have focused on a lot of things so far: Abolishing the electoral college. Ending the Senate filibuster. Refashioning the Supreme Court. Paying reparations for slavery. One issue that almost every Democratic candidate has been asked about is universal basic income — an idea being tested out in Stockton, where, for the next year and a half, 130 residents of the struggling Central Valley city will get $500 every month, with no strings attached. But by taking up issues that have gotten little if any attention in past campaigns, some worry the candidates may alienate voters.