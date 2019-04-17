Today: The Challenges of Rebuilding Notre Dame

In a presidential race where almost every candidate claims to be supported by small donors and immune from the ills of big money in politics, the first round of campaign finance disclosure statements has made clear that some are much closer to the grass roots than others. While Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders can boast that more than 80% of his hefty campaign account comes from donations of less than $200, other major Democratic candidates are nowhere close. And in terms of fundraising from any source, they’re all chasing President Trump, who raised roughly $30 million in the first quarter.