Today: Terror in Sri Lanka

Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka began like many others, with people dressed in their Sunday best for morning services at churches and others spending time at luxury hotels. Then, the explosions hit. Authorities say at least 290 people were killed and 500 injured in the attacks, most of which have been ruled as suicide bombings, and that two dozen suspects were arrested. It was the deadliest day in the primarily Buddhist country since a civil war ended a decade ago. Expressions of sympathy poured in from around the world, including Pope Francis at St. Peter’s Basilica and Archbishop Jose H. Gomez of Los Angeles. Among the victims were several U.S. citizens, Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo said in a statement condemning the terrorist attacks.