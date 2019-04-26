Today: Biden’s Opening Bid

When former Vice President Joe Biden entered the 2020 presidential race Thursday, he cut straight to the chase: “We are in the battle for the soul of this nation,” Biden said in a video. His focus: President Trump, not the vast field of Democratic rivals. And, according to a campaign spokesperson, it is just the first of “three pillars” Biden will build his message upon. Trump’s response: a predictably insulting tweet addressed to “Sleepy Joe.” Will Biden’s third time running for president be the charm? Biden is known for his gaffes in his two previous attempts, but is also known for self-deprecating humor. “I am a gaffe machine,” he once said, “but, my God, what a wonderful thing compared to a guy who can’t tell the truth.”