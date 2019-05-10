Today: The Winds of Trade War

Tensions between the U.S. and North Korea are also on the rise. After Pyongyang tested more ballistic missiles Thursday, the Justice Department announced it has taken custody of a North Korean cargo ship for the first time for allegedly violating sanctions. In addition, the Pentagon says it has suspended efforts to recover remains of Americans killed in the Korean War. And working-level talks on nuclear issues have stopped since the collapse of the Hanoi summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un in February. It all seems a far cry from when Trump said he and Kim “fell in love” because of the dictator’s “beautiful letters.”