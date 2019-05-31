Today: Mexico Is Trump’s Latest Tariff Target

President Trump tweeted that he will impose escalating tariffs on all goods imported from Mexico, starting at 5% on June 10, until authorities in Mexico stop migrants from crossing its territory and entering the U.S. illegally. The surprise announcement could derail passage of the revised North American Free Trade Agreement, just as it was gaining steam. Moreover, it could cause economic upheaval in California and beyond. The plan drew immediate criticism from some of Trump’s closest allies in Congress, with GOP Sen. Charles E. Grassley saying, “This is a misuse of presidential tariff authority and counter to congressional intent.” So what does Mexico specifically need to do? Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney would not define the administration’s demands in terms of a number, saying only that the number of people crossing the border “needs to start coming down immediately in a significant and substantial number.”