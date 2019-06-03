Today: The Echoes of Tiananmen

Thirty years ago, for seven weeks, protesters had filled Tiananmen Square in Beijing. In the early hours of June 4, 1989, armed troops moved to crush the uprising, killing hundreds if not thousands. David Holley, the L.A. Times’ Beijing bureau chief at the time, who witnessed those events, calls it “a date that fundamentally shaped today’s China.” But the Chinese government has done its utmost to censor what happened and is cracking down on a new batch of youth activists, many of whom have grown up without any knowledge of 1989. Though they have learned not to directly take on the authorities, dissidents outside China have a freer voice. In the Mojave Desert next to Interstate 15, a sculptor is building a work called “Tank Man” as a way to keep democracy’s flame alive.