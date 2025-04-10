Letters to the Editor: Preventing a tax increase hardly meets the definition of a tax cut

To the editor: Let’s be clear: Preventing a tax increase is not the same as creating a tax cut (“Republicans want to fool you into thinking a massive tax cut has zero costs,” April 7)! If Congress allows the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to expire at the end of 2025, it won’t be business as usual — it will be a tax hike for millions of middle-class families. Guest contributor Thomas Kahn may dismiss this expiration as a “gimmick,” but when lawmakers passed the 2017 law, they knew full well that letting it lapse would mean a significant tax increase — and they assumed no one would have the political will to let that happen.

Brian Suckow, Palo Alto

