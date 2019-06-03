California Democrats feel the love (for now)

The bulk of absentee ballots will be mailed out starting next Feb. 3 — the same day of the Iowa caucuses. The last day to register to vote in California will be Feb. 17, in between the New Hampshire primary and the Nevada caucuses (though voters will be allowed conditional registration up to, and including, election day). One hundred fifty-five delegates to the Democratic National Convention — probably less than one-tenth needed to become the nominee — will have been awarded by the time California’s primary arrives on Tuesday, March 3.