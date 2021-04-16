Artichokes à la Baba Ghanouj
Though not typically found in traditional baba ghanouj, I add a little yogurt here to add more tang and give the spread a creamier texture; leave it out, though, if you’d like to keep the dip vegan. If you can’t find pre-grilled artichokes, use the roasted artichokes from “Oven-Fried” Artichokes, or make your own by grilling halved whole artichokes until tender and blackened, then scooping out the tender hearts.
In the bowl of a food processor, combine the lemon juice, cumin and garlic and pulse to break up the garlic; let stand for 5 minutes. Add three-quarters (or 6 ounces) of the artichokes, the olive oil, yogurt, if using, and tahini, and purée until smooth. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Scrape the dip into a shallow bowl and use the back of a spoon to spread the puree over the bottom, creating a raised edge at the perimeter. Scatter the reserved artichoke quarters over the dip then drizzle everything with olive oil and sprinkle with parsley. Serve warm or at room temperature with pita chips.
Get our new Cooking newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.