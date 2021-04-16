Artichokes à la Baba Ghanouj

Though not typically found in traditional baba ghanouj, I add a little yogurt here to add more tang and give the spread a creamier texture; leave it out, though, if you’d like to keep the dip vegan. If you can’t find pre-grilled artichokes, use the roasted artichokes from “Oven-Fried” Artichokes, or make your own by grilling halved whole artichokes until tender and blackened, then scooping out the tender hearts.