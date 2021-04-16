Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Artichokes à la Baba Ghanouj

10 minutes
Makes 2 cups
Grilled and marinated artichokes make quick work of this simple dip, enriched with tahini, cumin and lemon juice.
(Ben Mims / Los Angeles Times)
By Ben Mims

Though not typically found in traditional baba ghanouj, I add a little yogurt here to add more tang and give the spread a creamier texture; leave it out, though, if you’d like to keep the dip vegan. If you can’t find pre-grilled artichokes, use the roasted artichokes from “Oven-Fried” Artichokes, or make your own by grilling halved whole artichokes until tender and blackened, then scooping out the tender hearts.

1

In the bowl of a food processor, combine the lemon juice, cumin and garlic and pulse to break up the garlic; let stand for 5 minutes. Add three-quarters (or 6 ounces) of the artichokes, the olive oil, yogurt, if using, and tahini, and purée until smooth. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

2

Scrape the dip into a shallow bowl and use the back of a spoon to spread the puree over the bottom, creating a raised edge at the perimeter. Scatter the reserved artichoke quarters over the dip then drizzle everything with olive oil and sprinkle with parsley. Serve warm or at room temperature with pita chips.

Make Ahead:
Store the dip in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

