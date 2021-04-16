'Oven-Fried' Artichokes

This recipe, given to me by my friend Helen Rosner, is a much simpler version of Italian fritti that doesn’t require making a batter or deep-frying. Make sure to buy artichokes marinated in oil only; if there is water or brine, it will affect their roasting and make them less crisp. If you have to use water- or brine-packed artichoke quarters, drain them in a sieve, then press gently with paper towels. Scatter them on additional paper towels and let air dry for at least 30 minutes. Toss the artichokes with 2 tablespoons olive oil in a bowl, then transfer to the prepared baking sheet to roast.