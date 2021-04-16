Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Oven-Fried' Artichokes

35 minutes
Serves 6 to 8
Like fried Italian artichokes you'd serve with cocktails, these are much easier and involve only a quick stint in a hot oven.
(Ben Mims / Los Angeles Times)
By Ben Mims
Helen Rosner

This recipe, given to me by my friend Helen Rosner, is a much simpler version of Italian fritti that doesn’t require making a batter or deep-frying. Make sure to buy artichokes marinated in oil only; if there is water or brine, it will affect their roasting and make them less crisp. If you have to use water- or brine-packed artichoke quarters, drain them in a sieve, then press gently with paper towels. Scatter them on additional paper towels and let air dry for at least 30 minutes. Toss the artichokes with 2 tablespoons olive oil in a bowl, then transfer to the prepared baking sheet to roast.

1

Heat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil.

2

Place a colander or sieve over a bowl and add the artichoke quarters, letting their oil drain into the bowl. Transfer the artichokes to the prepared baking sheet. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons of the oil from the bowl.

3

Bake the artichokes, flipping each with tongs halfway through cooking, until golden brown and crisp all over, 20 to 25 minutes.

4

Transfer the artichokes to a platter while hot and sprinkle with flaky sea salt. Serve immediately with lemon wedges.

Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

