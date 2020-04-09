Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Basic Crepes

Time 30 minutes, plus resting batter
Yields Makes about 12 (6-inch) crepes
(Caroline Marks / For The Times)
1

Whisk the milk, eggs, butter and salt in a large bowl until smooth. While whisking, add the flour a little at a time. Continue whisking until very smooth. Alternatively, blend the liquids in a blender until smooth, add the flour, and blend again until smooth. Let the batter sit at room temperature for at least 5 minutes or cover and refrigerate for up to overnight. If resting for longer than 15 minutes, keep in the refrigerator.

2

When ready to cook, whisk or blend the batter again. It should be the consistency of heavy cream. If it’s too thick, thin it with milk, whisking in a tablespoon at a time to get the right consistency.

3

Heat an 8-inch nonstick skillet or well-seasoned cast-iron, carbon-steel or crepe pan over medium-high heat. When the surface is hot (a drop of water will bounce across it), wipe a smear of butter or a small pour of oil evenly over the bottom and sides. Pour in about ¼ cup batter and immediately lift the skillet off the heat and swirl it, continually rotating your wrist until the batter forms a thin, even round. Let the round sit until the bottom speckles golden brown, 45 to 60 seconds, then use a spatula to loosen the edges and flip the crepe over. Let sit again until the other side browns a bit too, 15 to 30 seconds. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with the remaining batter.

4

Serve the crepes one at a time or all at once, plain or filling each and folding in quarters or rolling.

Variations:
Sweet Crepes: Whisk 1 tablespoon granulated sugar into the liquid ingredients as well.

Savory Crepes: Use rendered bacon or duck fat in place of the butter.

Rich Crepes: Increase the butter or oil to 3 tablespoons.
Make Ahead:
The crepes can be tightly wrapped in plastic wrap and refrigerated for up to 3 days or frozen for up to 3 months. To separate them easily after chilling or thawing, place a sheet of wax paper between each crepe. Reheat in a skillet.
Genevieve Ko
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
