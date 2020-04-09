Basic Crepes

Heat an 8-inch nonstick skillet or well-seasoned cast-iron, carbon-steel or crepe pan over medium-high heat. When the surface is hot (a drop of water will bounce across it), wipe a smear of butter or a small pour of oil evenly over the bottom and sides. Pour in about ¼ cup batter and immediately lift the skillet off the heat and swirl it, continually rotating your wrist until the batter forms a thin, even round. Let the round sit until the bottom speckles golden brown, 45 to 60 seconds, then use a spatula to loosen the edges and flip the crepe over. Let sit again until the other side browns a bit too, 15 to 30 seconds. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with the remaining batter.