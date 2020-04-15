Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Recipes

Bon Temps dog biscuits

Time 2 hours 30 minutes
Yields Makes about 2 dozen cookies
Dog biscuits from Bon Temps chef-owner Lincoln Carson.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By Amy Scattergood
April 14, 2020

Lincoln Carson, whose downtown restaurant Bon Temps was one of the highlights of last year, sent me the recipe for the dog biscuits he once sold at the same counter as his stunning French pastries.

The recipe has peanut butter as a primary ingredient, which should surprise no one with a dog. This is also useful for those of us doing deep dives into our pantries, as the ingredients are well-suited to what’s in many of our kitchens now — bunker items that remind me of my childhood eating commodity food from an Iowa boarding school kitchen. Jars of peanut butter, oatmeal, powdered milk, odd bits of flours and grains, dried seaweed, chopped up parsley (use the stems), chicken stock (I’ve been making it out of roasted chicken bones).

1

Heat the oven to 250 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

2

Combine all the dry ingredients in the bowl of a stand mixer with a paddle attachment, then add the parsley, egg and peanut butter and mix until blended.

3

With the mixer on low speed, pour in 240 grams room temperature water in a steady stream and mix until well-combined.

4

Transfer the dough to a work surface, shape into a ball, then wrap the dough in plastic. Chill until firm, about 1 hour.

5

On a floured work surface, roll out the chilled dough until 1/4 inch thick. Using 4-inch cutters, cut out the dough into desired shapes and arrange 1 inch apart on the prepared baking sheet.

6

Bake for 1 hour, then flip the biscuits over and bake until hard and golden brown, about 30 minutes more. Transfer the baking sheet to a rack and let cool completely.

Kitchen Note
For accuracy, Carson prefers to make these biscuits using metric weight measurements, which we keep intact here.
Amy Scattergood
Amy Scattergood is a staff writer for the Food section of the Los Angeles Times.
