Bubbles a l'Orange
Time 5 minutes
Yields Makes 1 drink
Use a light-colored amaro such as Amaro Nonino, China China or Averna. Cointreau is the most widely available Curaçao-style orange liqueur, but if you can, look for the Créole Shrubb from Clément.
1
In a mixing glass or cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine the amaro, Curaçao, cognac and bitters. Twist the orange peel to express its oils into the glass, then drop in. Stir with a bar spoon until chilled, then strain into a chilled coupe or cocktail glass. Add the orange peel to the coupe and top the drink with the sparkling wine to serve.
