Bubbles a l'Orange

5 minutes
Makes 1 drink
The Bubbles a l'Orange cocktail, served in a coupe with a twist of orange
Orange Curaçao and cognac add floral sweetness to the bubbly, sparkling wine cocktail.
(Silvia Razgova / For The Times; prop styling by Kate Parisian)
In a mixing glass or cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine the amaro, Curaçao, cognac and bitters. Twist the orange peel to express its oils into the glass, then drop in. Stir with a bar spoon until chilled, then strain into a chilled coupe or cocktail glass. Add the orange peel to the coupe and top the drink with the sparkling wine to serve.

