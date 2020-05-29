Butter Pecan Banana Muffins

Variations: Spiced Banana Muffins: Add ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon and ¼ teaspoon ground cardamom to the flour mixture.



Nuttier Banana Muffins: Substitute toasted walnut or other nut oil for the vegetable oil. Stir 1 cup chopped toasted pecans into the batter before sprinkling the buttered nuts on top.



Chocolate Chip Banana Muffins: Stir 1 cup chocolate chips or finely chopped chocolate into the batter.

Substitutions If you don’t have buttermilk, mix 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar or fresh lemon juice into ½ cup milk and let stand 5 minutes before using.



You can substitute granulated sugar for the brown sugar, which can be dark or light.



You can use whole wheat flour, white whole wheat or whole wheat pastry flour. You also can substitute 1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour.