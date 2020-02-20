Cajun Seafood Stew With Spicy Sausage and Fried Okra

Add the light green and white parts of the green onions, plus the celery and bell pepper to the pot. Season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and starting to caramelize, about 8 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste, minced garlic, bay leaf and thyme and cook, stirring often, until the tomato paste is caramelized, 1 minute. Sprinkle the flour over the vegetables and cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Pour in the wine and 4 cups water and stir to combine. Increase the heat to high and bring to a boil, stirring occasionally.