This shaken-not-stirred martini gets a smoky sweetness from candied bacon. Save the extra slices for snacking.
Candied bacon martinis
Time 35 minutes
Yields Serves 4
1
Chill 4 martini glasses. In a large cocktail shaker, combine the vodka, brandy, amaretto and maple syrup with ice. Shake until combined and chilled. Strain the cocktail into the 4 chilled glasses and garnish each with an apple slice and half a slice of candied bacon. Serve immediately.
Each of 4 servings: 284 calories; 1 gram protein; 21 grams carbohydrates; 0 fiber; 1 gram fat; 0 saturated fat; 3 mg. cholesterol; 78 mg. sodium.
Candied Bacon
1
Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil, shiny side up. Dredge the bacon on both sides in the brown sugar and arrange the slices so they do not touch on the sheet. Bake until the bacon is richly caramelized, 15 to 25 minutes. Use a pair of tongs to transfer the bacon strips to a cooling rack and allow the excess fat to drain. Serve warm as candy or cool until hardened for the martinis.
The candied bacon recipe is adapted from “The Gift of Southern Cooking: Recipes and Revelations From Two Great American Cooks” by Edna Lewis and Scott Peacock.
