Celery, Mushroom and Leek ‘Dan Dan’ Noodles

Spicy, nutty, salty, with a slight acidity, dan dan noodles are full of personality and very different from the comparatively mellow chow meins and ho funs of my childhood. Dan dan noodles come from northern China, a region known for its bold flavors and spiciness. I first came across this dish in New York at one of the many no-name noodle houses in Chinatown; I had never eaten this type of cuisine as a child, so discovering these flavors felt exciting. A street food in Sichuan, the dish is named after the type of pole (dan dan) used by vendors to carry baskets of noodles and sauce across their shoulders. Traditionally, dan dan noodles are made with pork and a fermented mustard pickle called sui mi ya cai (I’ve omitted this because it can be quite hard to find). My version is vegan, featuring mushrooms, celery and leek, which combine to impart an aromatic potency.